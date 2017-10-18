(vacía) miércoles, 18 de octubre de 2017 Obras Proyectos Concursos Exposiciones Libros Premios Necrológicas Gente España Videos Opinión Interiorismo Todas + AV Monografías Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Índices Suscripciones Publicidad Distribución Productos Archivo Otras publicaciones 18/10/2017 Finalistas del premio de fotografía arquitectónica Arcaid Exterior

© Wilson Tungthunya, Sala Ayutthaya Hotel, Tailandia

© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Hokusai Museum, Japan

© Adam Letch, Bosjes Chapel, Ceres, Cape Town, Sudáfrica

© Brian Rose, North wall of the Revel Casino, Atlantic City, USA

© David Crawford, Samsung electronics HQ building, San Jose, USA

Edificios en uso

© Tom Stahl, Office building, Beijing, China

© David Borland, ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum, Denmark

© Martine Hamilton Knight, Derby Arena Velodrome, UK

© Terrance Zhang, Gymnasium of the New Campus of Tianjin University, China

© Siyuan Ma, Selegie House, Singapore

Integración

© Terrance Zhang, Folk Art Museum, China Academy of Arts, Hangzhou, China

© Tom Stahl, Black Rock Lighthouse Service in the Nevada desert, USA

© Conchi Martínez, Museum of the Pop Culture , Seattle, USA

© Fabio Mantovani, Choi Hung Estate, Hong Kong, China

© Tom Roe, Messner Mountain Museum Corones, Bolzano, Italia

Interior

© Terrance Zhang, .Gymnasium of the New Campus of Tianjin University, China

© Wilson Tungthunya, Baan Moom residence, Bangkok, Tailandia

© Zhenfei Wang, Tianrenhe Museum, Hangzhou, China

© Ryan Koopmans, Ponte City Apartments, Johannesburg, Sudáfrica

© Yao Li, Dongzhuang Building Museum of the Western Regions

