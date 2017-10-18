Finalistas del premio de fotografía arquitectónica Arcaid

Exterior
© Wilson Tungthunya, Sala Ayutthaya Hotel, Tailandia
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Hokusai Museum, Japan
© Adam Letch, Bosjes Chapel, Ceres, Cape Town, Sudáfrica
© Brian Rose, North wall of the Revel Casino, Atlantic City, USA
© David Crawford, Samsung electronics HQ building, San Jose, USA
Edificios en uso
© Tom Stahl, Office building, Beijing, China
© David Borland, ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum, Denmark
© Martine Hamilton Knight, Derby Arena Velodrome, UK
© Terrance Zhang, Gymnasium of the New Campus of Tianjin University, China
© Siyuan Ma, Selegie House, Singapore
Integración
© Terrance Zhang, Folk Art Museum, China Academy of Arts, Hangzhou, China
© Tom Stahl, Black Rock Lighthouse Service in the Nevada desert, USA
© Conchi Martínez, Museum of the Pop Culture , Seattle, USA
© Fabio Mantovani, Choi Hung Estate, Hong Kong, China
© Tom Roe, Messner Mountain Museum Corones, Bolzano, Italia
Interior
© Terrance Zhang, .Gymnasium of the New Campus of Tianjin University, China
© Wilson Tungthunya, Baan Moom residence, Bangkok, Tailandia
© Zhenfei Wang, Tianrenhe Museum, Hangzhou, China
© Ryan Koopmans, Ponte City Apartments, Johannesburg, Sudáfrica
© Yao Li, Dongzhuang Building Museum of the Western Regions