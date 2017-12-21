21/12/2017 Abalo Alonso, Romaño sociocultural center in Santiago de Compostela Photos: Santos-Díez

The design of the Galician practice of Elizabeth Abalo and Gonzalo Alonso tries to adapt the civic center to the scale of the place and the aesthetic of the surroundings through a sober, compact volume. The program and its different routes revolve around a large, double-height void. At ground level this foyer leads to offices and the various multipurpose and computer rooms, and upstairs it gives access to the library and classrooms. The outer enclosures are resolved with horizontal slabs of slate, while inside, the loadbearing walls of unfaced thermoclay blocks are whitewashed for a warmer and more textured effect. Abalo Alonso, Caramoniña Orchards in Santiago de Compostela

