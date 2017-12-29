29/12/2017 Kengo Kuma, guesthouse in Karuizawa (Japan) Photos: Keishin Horikoshi / SS Tokyo

The Japanese firm of Kengo Kuma has designed Roof / Birds, a guesthouse on a slope in a forest overlooking Mount Asama in Karuizama, in Nagano Prefecture. In a habitat of wild birds, the building is divided into blocks, minimizing the architecture’s impact on the nature around. It is made to come across as a collection of small wooden roofs slanted at different angles so that they look like a flock of birds in flight amid the dense mass of trees, engaging with the landscape. These volumes ‘float’ over glass objects whose structures try to be as light as possible through pillars made of steel profiles. Kengo Kuma, cultural village in Japanese garden of Portland (Oregon)

