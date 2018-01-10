10/01/2018 Penelas Architects, ‘Hidden Pavilion’ in Las Rozas (Madrid) Photos: Imagen Subliminal / Miguel de Guzmán y Rocío Romero

The Madrid studio headed by José Luis Esteban Penelas designed this house with the idea of creating a space for meditation and retreat, in interaction with nature in the Madrid municipality of Las Rozas. With a built area of 70 square meters, the pavilion is wrapped up by the vegetation around, which it respects. It addresses the surroundings directly, slanting on one side to make room for the branches of a two-century-old holm oak, and its cantilevers are pierced by trees. Light wells raised over the vegetation bring sunrays into the home. Only three materials are use: cherry-tree wood for the interior walls, giving nature a presence inside; glass for the facades, visually connecting interior and exterior; and rusted steel for the structure. Studio MK27, Caledonian Somosaguas Residences

