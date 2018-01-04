Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, January 04, 2018
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
04/01/2018

MAPA Architects, Minimod Cutuçaba in São Paulo (Brazil)

  
Minimod Cutuçaba is a house built on the logic of plug & play prefabrication. It is formed by cubic modules – measuring 3 x 3 x 3 meters – prepared principally with wood, combinable in different ways to topographically, visually, and environmentally make the most of the plots where they are used.

The prototype erected atop a hill in a fazenda located some 150 kilometers from São Paulo is a good illustration of the spatial flexibility that makes the modular character of the house possible. With the objective of  providing views from anywhere in the house, the complex combines five cubes that open up north, south, east, and west, with a large window wrapping it all up that captures a sweeping view of the surrounding landscape. Of the five modules, the central one contains a small dining room while those connected to it along the perimeter harbor the living room, the kitchen and bathrooms, and the bedroom. All the modules were prepared in accordance with detailed protocols in specialized  factories in São Paulo, and assembled on the building site in a short period of time. The additive and modular scheme admits other linear configurations, and enables the house to expand in the future, as needed by the users.
Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero, Children’s Village in Formoso do Araguaia (Brazil)
Young Catalonia. Bling or Bare

Young Catalonia. Bling or Bare

Luis Fernández-Galiano
AV Monografías 201 - FRANCIS KÉRÉ AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 201 - 50 FROM AFRICA AND ASIA Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 84 - BEVK PEROVIĆ AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS