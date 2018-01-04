(empty) Thursday, January 04, 2018 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 04/01/2018 The "Pamplona Encounters"



To celebrate the 45 years that have passed since the International Encounters on Art held in Pamplona, sponsored by the Huarte family and organized by Luis de Pablo and José Luis Alexanco, the Museum University of Navarra (MUN) has put together this choral book with the aim of explaining the event and its influence on the Spanish art scene. The university thus gives importance to the Encounters, just as the MACBA and the Reina Sofía did through exhibitions held in 2005 and 2009.



What happened in Pamplona in the course of that week of intensive artistic activity, toward the end of the Franco regime, was something complex; assessing its consequences is thus a complex matter. The why of this revision is suggested by De Pablo when he says that the Pamplona Encounters had nothing to do with what has usually been said of them. Fleeing from myths, this publication offers many views of what took place there.



The book contains research papers about the Encounters and testimonies of participants. The first group includes the foreword of Rafael Llano and Silvia Sádaba, who look at the gestation of the event and its ties with the Huartes, and also the final essays of José Días Cuyás, Sádaba, and Enrique Hurtado Mendieta, who present Pamplona’s cultural context in 1972, the connection with similar international events elsewhere, and the return of the Txalaparta as popular Basque music.



But without a doubt the most interesting part (despite the colloquial tone) are the testimonies of sponsors, organizers, artists, and attendants. Their accounts are taken from interviews and lectures on the patronship of the Huarte family, organized by the MUN in 2015. Juan and Jesús Huarte, De Pablo, and Alexanco reminisce on the event: conception, organization, objectives, aspirations, work, complications. José Miguel de Prada Poole, Eduardo Polonio, Ignacio Gómez de Liaño, Isidoro Valcárcel Medina, José Antonio Sistiaga, Pío Guerendiáin, Juan Manuel Bonet, and Xabier Morrás Zazpe discuss their artistic contributions. Then there are testimonies of young attendants. These impressions, reflections, and critiques form a multifaceted view. All agree on the density of the event (no one could have followed the whole program if they had set out to), as well as on the festive atmosphere, the allure of the proposals, the urban occupation, the politics, and the attacks that from all fronts rained upon the Encounters.



Some artistic pieces most remembered are the pneumatic domes of Prada Poole, the ‘dolls’ of Equipo Crónica, the concerts of John Cage, Steve Reich, and Luc Ferrrari, the dance of Laura Dean, the ‘Cabins’ of Lugán, the ‘Poetic Actions’ of Gómez de Liaño, the ‘Audiovisual Pollutions’ of Muntadas, the ‘tubes’ of Válcarcel Medina, the Basque Art exhibition, and the Txalaparta.



An event which was to be biennial but was never repeated was as rich in nuances as it was in witnesses. It’s up to readers to formulate an idea of what the Encounters were, and they will be able to, thanks to this book.



Rafael Llano (coord.)

Los Encuentros de Pamplona en el Museo Universidad de Navarra

MUN, Pamplona, 2017

440 pages



