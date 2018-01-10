(empty) Wednesday, January 10, 2018 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 10/01/2018 ‘Chema López. La ilusión y el miedo’ en el Museo ABC de Madrid

+ Zoom Chema López Hasta el 1 de abril, el Museo ABC reúne en una exposición las reflexiones de Chema López (Albacete, 1969) sobre las diferentes lecturas posibles de una misma imagen determinadas por la subjetividad. Comisariada por Óscar Alonso Molina, la muestra se enmarca en la XIV edición de 'Conexiones', un programa auspiciado por el Museo ABC y la Fundación Banco Santander que fomenta el arte contemporáneo. El eje argumental de la exposición está basado en la dualidad de las imágenes, consideradas como herramientas de conocimiento y por su capacidad para la manipulación y el engaño. El artista manchego propone al visitante que llegue a sus propias conclusiones comparando lo que conoce y la información fragmentada que se le facilita en relatos dispersos relacionados con la película El cebo (1958), de Ladislao Vajda, y con el ensayo Arte e ilusión, de Ernst Gombrich.