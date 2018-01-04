Aranguren + Gallegos, ICA museum in Miami (Florida)

The Miami Design District welcomes the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), a museum designed by the Madrid studio of María José Aranguren and José González Gallegos. The cubic building, closed on its east and west sides, opens up north and south. To the south is the main entrance and a facade of triangular pieces of aluminum interspersed with voids of light. One walks under the facade and into a corridor-foyer that ends in the sculpture garden behind, where vertical glass panels take up almost the entire elevation, bringing daylight into the exhibition halls and visually engaging them with the garden. Inside the huge box are three floors varying in height between five and nine meters and conceived with use flexibility and uninterrupted circulation in mind.
