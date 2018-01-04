Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, January 04, 2018
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
04/01/2018

Aranguren + Gallegos, ICA museum in Miami (Florida)

 
The Miami Design District welcomes the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), a museum designed by the Madrid studio of María José Aranguren and José González Gallegos. The cubic building, closed on its east and west sides, opens up north and south. To the south is the main entrance and a facade of triangular pieces of aluminum interspersed with voids of light. One walks under the facade and into a corridor-foyer that ends in the sculpture garden behind, where vertical glass panels take up almost the entire elevation, bringing daylight into the exhibition halls and visually engaging them with the garden. Inside the huge box are three floors varying in height between five and nine meters and conceived with use flexibility and uninterrupted circulation in mind.
Aranguren & Gallegos, Oak House in San Lorenzo de El Escorial (Madrid)
AV Monografías 201 - FRANCIS KÉRÉ AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 201 - 50 FROM AFRICA AND ASIA Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 84 - BEVK PEROVIĆ AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS