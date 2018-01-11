Sabín Blanco, Casa del Parque Natural Fragas do Eume en Monfero

El estudio gallego de Patricia Sabín y Enrique M. Blanco convirtió una antigua vivienda abandonada en el centro de visitantes del Parque Natural Fragas do Eume, en el municipio coruñés de Monfero. En avanzado estado de ruina, las construcciones originales de piedra —una casa, un pajar y una cuadra— se rehabilitaron y unificaron con un acceso constituido por listones de madera. En el interior, las circulaciones fluidas conectan todas las salas. La utilización de materiales locales, como la pizarra y la madera, consiguen que el proyecto se inserte respetuosamente en el entorno natural.
