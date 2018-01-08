Arquitectura Viva
Monday, January 08, 2018
08/01/2018

Andrés Jaque: Ròmola restaurant in Madrid

  
Andrés Jaque and his firm, Office for Political Innovation, have transformed the old garage of the building at Calle Hermosilla 4, in Madrid, that Luis Gutiérrez Soto built in the 1940s. The design brings back the building’s original volumen and structure by creating a 5-meter-high space with large windows facing the street. The result is a cake shop, a café, and a restaurant where artisans ‘in danger of extinction, such as marble cutters, makers of wooden panels, and varnishers, have worked together.

The restaurant uses the properties of marble, a material modified by anchors or reinforced with fiberglass and resin, to work by traction. In what has been an engineering challenge, the project brings this capacity to a limit, creating a self-supporting tent of marble. The tent contains the tables for the diners and makes it possible for the other areas, including the kitchen, to be organized in a C-shaped zone along the perimeter.
Cosmo pavilion designed by Andrés Jaque at MoMA/P.S.1 2015
