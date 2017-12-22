Peter Moor, AZG Training Center in Buchs (Switzerland)

In 2014 the Swiss architect Peter Moor won the competition to build a new center where training in carpentry could be complemented with a more practice-oriented program. Located in Buchs, a city in Switzerland's canton of Zurich, the building stands at the corner of a plot, respecting the heights of the constructions around.



The facade is a wooden structure. This is key to the project, a literal, explicit expression of the building's function. Thin twin columns – a materialization of the art of building with wood – intertwine with the beams that hold up the second floor and the roof. Rhythmic repetition of this framework produces a play of shadows interrupted by the cantilever of the flat roof, which strikes a radical contrast with the verticality of the facade.