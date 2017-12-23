25/12/2017 Julie Mehretu at Botín Centre in Santander

+ Zoom Zero Canyon (a dissimulation), 2006 Co-Evolution of the Futurhyth Machine (after Kodwo Eshun), 2013

Invisible Sun (algorithm 7,spell form), 2015

Fragment, 2009

Plover´s wing, 2009

Heavier than air (written form), 2014

After one on Carsten Höller, ‘Julie Mehretru. A Universal History of Everything and Nothing’ is the Botín Centre’s second exhibition since its inauguration in June of this year. On view through 25th February, the selection of thirty paintings and sixty drawings rendered with graphite, ink, and acrylic presents the work of the Ethiopian born in Addis Ababa in 1970 – widely considered as one of the foremost emerging artists in the international scene – whose uniqueness lies in the way she brings back the disciplinary and timeless nature of the drawing through complex architectures formed by calligraphic marks, lines, and erasures where the gestures of the human body shine through, and which take on increasing solidity over time. Renzo Piano Building Workshop with Luis Vidal, Centro Botín

