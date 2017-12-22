22/12/2017 Berlin exhibition on Nieto Sobejano’s Arvo Pärt Center Photos: Diego Hernández. METRICAminima

On view through 16 January at the Berlin gallery Aedes is an exhibition on the design of the firm of Fuensanta Nieto and Enrique Sobejano for the new cultural center named after the Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, currently under construction in the city of Laulasmaa – 35 kilometers from Tallin – and expected to be completed in the autumn of 2018. Besides models and plans, the show includes an audiovisual installation that will treat visitors to Tabula rasa, an Arvo Pärt composition.



The design presents a unitary roof that bends to adapt to the different ceiling heights required inside. Under it, pentagonal courtyards varying in size and position make it possible to conserve the trees of the surrounding dense forest. On the other hand, facades inspired in Pärt’s music serve as filters of natural light, characterized by thin cylindrical columns. The helicoidal tower has the same pentagonal floor plan as the courtyards, and gives views of the sea. Nieto Sobejano: Arvo Pärt Center in Laulasmaa (Estonia) Nieto Sobejano, Montblanc Haus in Hamburg (Germany)

