11/01/2018 Picado de Blas, espacio la Arboleda del Sur en Ezcaray (La Rioja)

+ Zoom Photos: Eugeni Pons Obra del estudio madrileño de Rubén Picado y María José de Blas, este espacio para la celebración de banquetes y eventos del Hotel Echaurren, en la localidad riojana de Ezcaray, toma el nombre de la arboleda en la que se ubica. El diseño responde a su uso esporádico, cumpliendo con las normativas y un ajustado tiempo de ejecución total de cuatro meses. Por ello, se selecciona un sistema constructivo desmontable con paneles autoportantes ligeros de Purever, resistente a las inclemencias climáticas de la zona con fuertes vientos, nevadas copiosas y frío intenso. Para integrarse en el entorno, el conjunto reduce su escala y se dispersa en pequeñas construcciones auxiliares que albergan la cocina, las cámaras de frío, los vestuarios y los aseos. Con 325 metros cuadrados, la pieza de mayor tamaño, diáfana, puede abrirse al exterior. Incluyendo elementos de la artesanía local, este espacio está envuelto con cortinas diseñadas por el estudio madrileño y confeccionadas por una antigua fábrica de mantas, mientras el techo está revestido con bambalinas de algodón prensado. Para reducir el impacto visual del conjunto, la vegetación dispuesta crecerá sobre estructuras metálicas superpuestas y las celosías de madera que cubren las fachadas sur y oeste. RCR arquitectes & Pau Llimona, Enigma Restaurant in Barcelona

