Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
10/01/2018

Farshid Moussavi, Torre Folie Divine en Montpellier (Francia)

 
El estudio londinense de Farshid Moussavi ha construido esta torre residencial de contornos sinuosos en Jardins de la Lironde —en el distrito Port-Marianne de Montpellier—, un área de desarrollo urbano cuyo plan director ha sido diseñado por Christian de Portzamparc. Con una superficie de 2.740 metros cuadrados, el edificio alberga 36 viviendas, repartidas en nueve plantas, que se abren con terrazas a las distintas orientaciones. El diseño final de La Folie Divine cuestiona lo que se suele entender por lujo, normalmente traducido en materiales de alta gama, proponiendo la variedad de usos posibles de un mismo espacio, la flexibilidad de su reconfiguración y la posibilidad de ampliación hacia el exterior. El volumen de la torre se moldea a través de los balcones perimetrales estratégicamente ubicados, de modo que cada uno disfruta de vistas de 180 grados, pero nunca de la terraza vecina, favoreciendo la privacidad. El edificio está envuelto con paneles corrugados de aluminio anodizado, vidrio y textil, que se adaptan a la curvatura de la fachada.
MOCA de Cleveland, Farshid Moussavi en Estados Unidos
AV Monografías 201 - FRANCIS KÉRÉ AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 201 - 50 FROM AFRICA AND ASIA Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 84 - BEVK PEROVIĆ AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS