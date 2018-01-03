03/01/2018 Paredes Pedrosa, assisted living center in Palma de Mallorca + Zoom The Madrid office of Ángela García de Paredes and Ignacio G. Pedrosa have won first prize in the competition to build a residence for elderly people in Son Martorell, in the Ciudad Jardín resort town of the capital of Palma de Mallorca. Selected out of 45 projects submitted anonymously, the winning design presents six modules, each one to accommodate twenty persons. The program also includes communal lounge and dining zones and rooms for medical care, physiotherapy, and rehabilitation, besides offices, spaces for staff use, and general services. With a built area of 5,474 square meters, this public facility is fragmented into parts that look autonomous but are joined by a central core, with branches stretching out of it forming courtyards and open gardens and optimizing the entrance of daylight while protecting the privacy of residents. The courtyards have different orientations, with arcades in which to enjoy fresh air and gardens while being protected from wind and the sun and staying in proximity to the ground-floor communal areas. Paredes Pedrosa. The Veiled Fortress Luis Fernández-Galiano

