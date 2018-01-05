Vector Architects, hotel in Yangshuo (China)

On the banks of the Li River, in Yangshuo, a town in southern China’s Guangxi region, was a sugar mill long in disuse, immersed in a picturesque karstic landscape full of eroded limestone forms. The architectural horizontality strikes a contrast with the verticality of the mountains. The industrial facilities, built in the 1960s, have been refurbished and complemented with new constructions to create a hotel complex, a work of the Beijing firm established by Gong Dong, Vector Architects. Emphasizing the connection between old and new, the buildings are arranged around ponds and a sunken plaza, while the swimming pool in what was the mill’s loading area stretches towards the river. The complex is homogenized with pitched roofs and materials that refer to the preexisting architecture, such as the concrete of the lattices that wrap some of the volumes with solid and hollow blocks. Vector Architects, Chongqing Taoyuanju Community Center Vector Architects, ‘Courtyard Hybrid’ in Beijing (China)