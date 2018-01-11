11/01/2018 David Adjaye, 130 William condominium tower in New York + Zoom 130 William is the first skyscraper that the London practice of David Adjaye has been commissioned to build in Manhattan, in collaboration with the local firm Hill West Architects. It is a project of the real estate company Lightstone and the location is in the downtown financial district, on William Street. This is one of the city’s oldest streets so the design draws inspiration from the past, turning away from the usual glass facades. The team has decided on a construction of textured hand-cast concrete rising 243 meters and 66 stories. The 244 luxury residences it contains vary in size, from studios to five-bedroom units. Natural light enters through large openings on the facade, the lower half of which presents a regular rhythm of arched windows. Openings across the upper portion are flipped so that the curve is at the base and much larger. David Adjaye chosen to design UK's new Holocaust Memorial

