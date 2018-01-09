09/01/2018 BIG to build new Google campus in Sunnyvale (California)

+ Zoom Courtesy Google Google has unveiled a project for a new campus in Sunnyvale, California, drawn up by Bjarke Ingels Group in association with Clive Wilkinson Architects (interior design) and Olin (landscaping). The location is close to the technology company’s main offices in Mountain View, where the Danish firm is simultaneously working, in this case with Heatherwick Studio, which, incidentally, is also collaborating in the construction of Google’s London headquarters.



The Sunnyvale complex presents two buildings with a total floor area of 97,000 square meters for use as office space by 4,500 employees. The green roofs, which are passable, with zigzagging paths, give access into the interior at various levels. Glass panels cover openings between slopes. The design, which aspires to LEED Gold certification, includes sports facilities and seeks to maximize public space. The campus is expected to be completed in 2021. BIG + Heatherwick Studio revise plans for Google HQ Google submits plans for London headquarters The Guardian

