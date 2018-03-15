Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, March 15, 2018
15/03/2018

BAAS Arquitectura, Escuela Montserrat Vayreda en Rosas (Gerona)

  
Este colegio de educación infantil y primaria se sitúa a las afueras de Rosas, municipio de la comarca del Alto Ampurdán, en un lugar donde la trama urbana aún no está totalmente consolidada. Obra del estudio BAAS Arquitectura, dirigido por Jordi Badia, la construcción está basada en una estructura regular y un módulo constante que organiza todo el equipamiento. En torno a un patio central, el volumen cuadrado se apoya sobre el terreno inclinado y vuela hacia el sur generando un porche y gradas. El edificio cuenta con 3.300 metros cuadrados construidos en dos alturas. En el nivel superior se ubican las aulas, los baños, el almacén, despachos y salas destinadas al profesorado, la administración y el AMPA. El nivel inferior está destinado al gimnasio y los vestuarios. Los materiales y los colores seleccionados están inspirados en la tradición constructiva local.
