AGi Architects, Nirvana Home in Kuwait

Photos: Fernando Guerra | FG+SG



This private house close to Jumeirah Messilah Beach in Kuwait City was designed by the firm AGi Architects, set up by Nasser B. Abulhasan and Joaquín Pérez-Goicoechea in Madrid and Kuwait. The project gives special attention to the interiors and the visual relationships between rooms, shutting out the exterior. The polished marble of grayish tones inside strikes a contrast with the white ceramic outside. The layout is defined by a large diagonal, which shifts the mass to create a sequence of courtyards. The play of voids is complemented by gardens placed at different altitudes.