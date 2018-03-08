Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
OMA, Palais de Justice in Lille (France)

  
Rem Koolhaas’s Office for Metropolitan Architecture has won the competition to build a new courthouse for Lille, capital of the Hauts-de-France region, where in 1994 the Dutch firm completed the Congrexpo exhibition and conference center. The faceted volume has an irregular hexagon for a floor plan, and glass facades of different colors. The base contains the main courtrooms. Over this level, surrounded by a ring of offices, a triangular tower rises at the center of the building, harboring a series of small courtrooms. The building is expected to be completed by 2023.
