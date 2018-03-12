TEd'A arquitectes, tourist apartments at Can Picafort (Majorca)

The Majorcan firm Ted’A Arquitectes, headed by Irene Pérez and Jaume Mayol, has transformed an existing building at Can Picafort into tourist apartments. The building, which terraces down toward the sea, is fragmented into two volumes that rise two and three levels. The strategy is centered on longitudinally opening the space to achieve a visual connection between the sea and the street behind, so servant spaces like stairs, closets, kitchenettes, and bathrooms are concentrated along the party walls. For the claddings, clay bricks and tiles are combined in different arrangements and sizes, with tonal variations and small irregularities. The perimetral walls that define the central space and contain the services are built with bricks filled with cement glue. Francisco Mangado, Convention Center in Palma de Mallorca