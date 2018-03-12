Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
12/03/2018

TEd'A arquitectes, tourist apartments at Can Picafort (Majorca)

 
The Majorcan firm Ted’A Arquitectes, headed by Irene Pérez and Jaume Mayol, has transformed an existing building at Can Picafort into tourist apartments. The building, which terraces down toward the sea, is fragmented into two volumes that rise two and three levels. The strategy is centered on longitudinally opening the space to achieve a visual connection between the sea and the street behind, so servant spaces like stairs, closets, kitchenettes, and bathrooms are concentrated along the party walls. For the claddings, clay bricks and tiles are combined in different arrangements and sizes, with tonal variations and small irregularities. The perimetral walls that define the central space and contain the services are built with bricks filled with cement glue.
Francisco Mangado, Convention Center in Palma de Mallorca
AV Monografías 202 - H ARQUITECTES AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 202 - HOUSING REFURBISHED Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 85 - LACATON & VASSAL AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS