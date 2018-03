14/03/2018 K+M Arquitectura y Urbanismo, Atenea building in Lima (Peru) © K+M Arquitectura y Urbanismo

© Juan Solano

© K+M Arquitectura y Urbanismo

© K+M Arquitectura y Urbanismo

© K+M Arquitectura y Urbanismo

© K+M Arquitectura y Urbanismo

© K+M Arquitectura y Urbanismo

© K+M Arquitectura y Urbanismo

© K+M Arquitectura y Urbanismo

© K+M Arquitectura y Urbanismo

Built by the Peruvian practice of Marta Morelli and Sharif Kahatt, K+M Arquitectura y Urbanismo, the Atenea building is a residential block for the members of a cultural organization in Lima. Distributed in six floors, seven minimally equipped, loft-type apartments address the specific needs of their respective occupants. They are complemented by communal amenities, including television rooms, a yoga/dance space, a gym, and a reading place. All face a large courtyard with a cafeteria and a work area, which serves as a meeting spot where residents can cultivate a collective spirit. A concrete lattice wraps the facade, reinforcing the emphasis on the building’s inner life. Barclay & Crousse, Space of Memory in Lima (Peru)

