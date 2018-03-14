Arquitectura Viva
Óscar Miguel Ares, parque de juegos en Traspinedo (Valladolid)

 
En 2014, Óscar Miguel Ares Álvarez finalizó la transformación del antiguo matadero municipal de Traspinedo en el Centro de Interpretación de la Resina (CIR). Debido al crecimiento de usuarios del centro, en su mayoría niños, el arquitecto vallisoletano ha incorporado recientemente al recinto un parque de juegos que funciona también como aula al aire libre. Con un presupuesto mínimo y un mantenimiento sencillo, este parque se materializa de forma abstracta a través de una serie de bloques de hormigón texturizado de 1,20 x 1,20, organizados siguiendo reglas de alternancia, adición y sustracción.
