Qatar National Library in Doha, by OMA

+ Zoom © Daniel Lowe It is still days before the official opening of the Qatar National Library in Doha, but Rem Koolhaas’s building is already a landmark for citizens of the country, for whom it is a spectacular urban agora performing the civic functions that the streets and squares of its location, the educational campus of the Qatar Foundation, cannot, whether because of the climate or because of the lack of real urban planning.



Very convincing in its scale and extremely painstaking in its symbolism, spatial conception, and construction details, the building – the budget for which has not been revealed, but which is probably among the world's most expensive – harbors a book collection sure to be one of the most important ever, both quantity- and quality-wise, and also boasts surprising inventions, such as a mobile platform that, like a small railway, transports disabled people to any of the elevated tiers comprising the library, or a system inspired in luggage conveyor belts with the capacity to gather and classify books mechanically and digitally.