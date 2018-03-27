Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
30/03/2018

Municipal Library in Heidenheim by Max Dudler (Germany)

  
Obra del suizo Max Dudler, esta biblioteca en Heidenheim an der Brenz, en el estado alemán de Baden-Wurtemberg, se sitúa en una parcela que previamente fue ocupada por una prisión. Como reminiscencia cromática del cercano Castillo de Hellenstein, la biblioteca se levanta con extensos muros ciegos de fábrica de ladrillo en tonos claros, combinados con piezas a base de clínker, que son interrumpidos por ventanas de gran formato y tramos delicadamente perforados. El vestíbulo permite entender la escala del conjunto, y desde este espacio son reconocibles todas las funciones del proyecto, como la biblioteca, el café, el salón de eventos, la mediateca y el archivo municipal. Una secuencia de 110 metros de longitud de salas con alturas de techo variables crea una continuidad entre distintos paisajes interiores complementados por terrazas de lectura.
Max Dudler, Folkwang Library in Essen (Germany)
Max Dudler, Sparrenburg Visitor Center in Bielefeld (Germany)
AV Monografías 202 - H ARQUITECTES AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 202 - HOUSING REFURBISHED Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 85 - LACATON & VASSAL AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS