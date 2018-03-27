29/03/2018 studio we architetti, refugio Pfadihus Holzgasse en Horgen (Suiza) © Ralph Feiner Fotografie

Situada en un enclave espectacular de los Alpes, esta construcción de la década de 1950 con vistas al lago de Zúrich ha sido transformada en un refugio turístico de 210 metros cuadrados, capaz de albergar hasta treinta camas. Diseñada por la firma suiza studio we architetti, liderada por Felix Wettstein y Ludovica Molo, la cabaña de dos pisos y planta cuadrada descansa sobre una losa de hormigón en voladizo, la cual yace, a su vez, sobre una cruz con proporción áurea del mismo material y sobre un menhir diseñado por el artista Max Grüter. Con persianas plegables, la caja de madera puede cerrarse por completo respondiendo a su función de refugio al borde del bosque. Sus tres materiales grisáceos, el hormigón visto, la madera glaseada color plata y la chapa brillante, establecen una relación armoniosa que desde la distancia se concibe como un volumen preciso y compacto. Peter Moor, AZG Training Center in Buchs (Switzerland)

