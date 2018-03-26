Arquitectura Viva
Monday, March 26, 2018
Jesús Donaire, casa entre tapiales en Malagón (Ciudad Real)

  
El arquitecto madrileño Jesús Donaire recibió el encargo de construir una vivienda en un solaren el centro urbano de Malagón, donde se situaba un almacén de materiales de labranza. Una tapia de adobe cercaba el antiguo edificio, constituyendo un elemento clave en la imagen urbana de esta localidad manchega. Bajo la premisa de preservar la memoria visual de este límite, el proyecto parte de una estructura reticular de veinte pilares de 2.55 metros de altura, y una losa de hormigón armado con 18.50 metros de largo y 12.50 metros de ancho. A través de la cerámica esmaltada, los huecos cubiertos por celosías y los grandes paneles de vidrio se produce una transición paulatina desde la materialidad rotunda del perímetro del solar hacia el gran espacio abierto del patio principal, donde se completa el recorrido con el empedrado recuperado del almacén original. En el interior de la casa, el suelo de piedra caliza campaspero está compuesto por piezas de diferentes que plantean un juego similar a la textura del techo de hormigón. Por último, todos los elementos de servicio y cuartos húmedos están ordenados en una banda central sobre la que se ubican dos lucernarios, garantizando así una correcta ventilación e iluminación del centro del paralelepípedo.
