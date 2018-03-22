Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, March 22, 2018
22/03/2018

Büro Ole Scheeren, Torres Duo en Singapur

  
Recientemente se ha finalizado la construcción de estos dos rascacielos, obra de la firma del alemán Ole Scheeren, situados en el barrio de Kampong Glam, el corazón musulmán de Singapur. La más alta de las torres, con 186 metros, alberga 660 viviendas distribuidas en 50 niveles sobre rasante; la otra alcanza 170 metros de alto, con oficinas y un hotel de cinco estrellas repartidos en 39 pisos. Su volumetría, lejos de ser aleatoria o caprichosa, está específicamente diseñada para mejorar el funcionamiento del conjunto construido. Por un lado, la curvatura de sus envolventes vidriadas favorece el movimiento de las corrientes de aire y mejora la ventilación natural de la plaza. Por otro, la celosía hexagonal de la fachada protege los espacios interiores del soleamiento.
