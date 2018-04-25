25/04/2018 Jorge Martín y Yukari Sakata en la XVI Bienal de Venecia Exploration

El arquitecto español Jorge Martín y la directora de teatro japonesa Yukari Sakata son los autores del proyecto ‘Dear Gullivers’ que será expuesto en el Pabellón de España de la XVI Bienal de Arquitectura de Venecia, del 26 mayo al 25 noviembre de 2018. El proyecto parte de observar el lugar no como una entidad fija y estática sino como una red de narrativas interconectadas provenientes de distintos contextos y en constante cambio. El punto de partida es el jardín Ritsurin en Takamatsu (Japón). La intervención consiste en introducir un aparato de generación de historias, formado por una estructura de capítulos cuyo contenido se va construyendo junto con los colaboradores, a través de distintos modos de participación. La posición de los autores no es la de proponer una interpretación de un lugar sino la de iniciar posibilidades alternativas. Se propone un medio, una estructura que no se presenta ni neutral ni finalizada. Cada dispositivo tecnológico utilizado para registrar y comunicar la propuesta forma parte del aparato de generación de lugar que este proyecto propone. Se concibe como un dispositivo siempre en transición, adaptándose a diferentes ambientes, migrando en función de los caminos que se van abriendo. Por el momento se han desarrollado diez capítulos entre Takamatsu, Londres y Dungeness: Origin, Encounter, Camouflage, Escape, Arrival, Exploration, Settlement, Contact y Recruitment. Atxu Amann, comisaria del Pabellón de España en la Bienal de Venecia 2018

