Monday, March 19, 2018
Balkrishna Doshi's drawings
Elevation of Aranya Social Housing

© Pritzker Architecture Prize

Concept Drawing for Vidhyadhar Nagar Masterplan

© Pritzker Architecture Prize

Concept Drawing of Sangath Studio.

© Pritzker Architecture Prize

Concept Drawing for Aranya Social Housing

© Pritzker Architecture Prize

Sketch of Premabhai Hall

© Pritzker Architecture Prize

Sketch of CEPT

© Pritzker Architecture Prize

Sketch of CEPT

© Pritzker Architecture Prize

Section Sketch of Sangath Studio

© Pritzker Architecture Prize

Sketch of Aranya Social Housing

© Pritzker Architecture Prize

