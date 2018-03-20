20/03/2018 David Adjaye, New National Cathedral of Ghana, in Accra

+ Zoom Images courtesy of Adjaye Associates Con motivo de la celebración del 61 aniversario de la independencia de Ghana, se ha dado a conocer el diseño de David Adjaye para una nueva catedral en Acra, la capital del país africano. Nacido en Tanzania y con padres ghaneses, Adjaye hasta ahora sólo había realizado en Acra proyectos residenciales privados. La catedral será simultáneamente una institución religiosa y cultural, así como centro comunitario de reunión y aprendizaje. Por ello, el edificio contiene una serie de capillas, un baptisterio, un auditorio con capacidad para 5.000 personas, una escuela de música, una galería de arte y el primer museo bíblico de África. La estructura está coronada por una serie ascendente de cubiertas inclinadas y presenta una elevación frontal cóncava. Ascendiendo por escaleras se llega a los accesos ritmados con listones de madera. Además, Adjaye contará con la colaboración de artistas y artesanos africanos para la decoración interior de los espacios religiosos. David Adjaye, 130 William condominium tower in New York

