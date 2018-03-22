22/03/2018 Herzog & de Meuron, ‘rascacielos horizontales’ en Moscú

El estudio suizo Herzog & de Meuron ha dado a conocer su proyecto residencial elevado sobre pilotis, que forma parte del plan de remodelación de la fábrica de cerveza Badaevskiy, abandonada a orillas del río Moscú. En el centro de la capital rusa, los dos bloques de apartamentos con fachadas vidriadas emergen a 35 metros sobre el nivel del suelo, delimitados por la altura máxima permitida por las restricciones locales: 75 metros. Bajo los 100.000 metros cuadrados de viviendas se sitúan las naves industriales de la cervecería fundada en 1875, que serán respetuosamente renovadas. Las dos construcciones de ladrillo existentes incluyen locales comerciales con un mercado de alimentos, espacios de trabajo colaborativo, apartamentos, un gimnasio, un centro de arte, una banya (una casa de baños tradicional rusa) y una guardería. Además, un edificio central demolido, que unía a estos dos cuerpos, será reconstruido según el diseño original utilizando documentos históricos, para albergar una pequeña cervecería. Finalmente, un nuevo parque público debajo de los apartamentos elevados conectará el sitio histórico con el río. Herzog & de Meuron (2013-2017). Fourth Movement Luis Fernández-Galiano Herzog & de Meuron, Gasklockan Tower in Stockholm (Sweden)

