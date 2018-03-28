Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
SBa / noA / EM2N, Centro Pompidou de Bruselas

 
La propuesta del equipo formado por Sergison Bates Architects (Londres), noAarchitecten (Bruselas) y EM2N (Zúrich) ha resultado ganadora del concurso para transformar las antiguas instalaciones automovilísticas de Citroën en el KANAL-Centro Pompidou de la capital belga. Su proyecto se impuso a los otros 92 presentados a la convocatoria. Con casi 40.000 metros cuadrados, el complejo cultural está destinado a albergar un museo de arte moderno y contemporáneo, un centro de arquitectura de la Fundación CIVA y un auditorio con capacidad para 400 personas. Estos tres elementos están contenidos en tres cajas, una solución que permite controlar de manera independiente las condiciones climáticas de cada volumen. Preservando el edificio industrial de la década de 1930, la construcción envuelta con una piel vidriada mantiene sus cuatro niveles originales con distintas alturas que, conectados con rampas y pasarelas, serán utilizados como galerías expositivas de la nueva sede del museo galo, cuyo plan de expansión llega a ciudades como Málaga o Shanghái. Con un presupuesto de 125 millones de euros, la remodelación está prevista que comience en 2019, y la apertura oficial para finales de 2022.
