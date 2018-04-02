02/04/2018 TDB Arquitectura, edificio residencial para Metrovacesa en Barcelona

+ Zoom © Alejo Bagué

+ Zoom © Alejo Bagué

+ Zoom © Alejo Bagué

+ Zoom © Alejo Bagué

+ Zoom © Alejo Bagué

+ Zoom © Alejo Bagué TDB Arquitectura, edificio residencial para Metrovacesa en Barcelona Este edificio de viviendas, construido por el estudio catalán de Juan Trias de Bes, TDB Arquitectura, está situado en el barrio de Poble Nou y se inserta en el clásico trazado del Ensanche Cerdá. La parcela ofrece un frente sureste tangencial a la arteria de la avenida Diagonal y, al mismo tiempo, su parte trasera se abre a un interior de manzana carente de edificación. Dentro de este contexto, tres decisiones fundamentales configuran la construcción. Por un lado, la simetría tipológica de las viviendas que, gracias al ancho de parcela de 13,5 metros, posibilita la solución de una sola vivienda en cada frente, reservando toda la galería-balcón a una misma unidad residencial. Por otro, la simetría de la envolvente en los dos alzados opuestos del edificio, separando el espacio exterior del interior mediante una doble piel compuesta por los protectores solares de chapa perforada ligera colocados en los balcones y el cerramiento vidriado en el plano de fachada que favorece el efecto invernadero. Por último, la transparencia visual entre el frente de calle y el “interior de manzana”, que se consigue disponiendo el aparcamiento en planta baja a nivel de calle con la orientación idónea para permitir la ventilación cruzada permanente, evitando así la extracción mecánica.

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.