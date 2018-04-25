Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
25/04/2018

Dominique Coulon, sports centre in Strasbourg (France)

  
En el barrio de Robertsau de Estrasburgo se encuentran estas instalaciones diseñadas por el estudio francés de Dominique Coulon. El centro está destinado a satisfacer las necesidades de la comunidad local, y de los mil alumnos que asisten a la escuela próxima, destinada a los hijos de los funcionarios internacionales que trabajan en el cercano Parlamento Europeo y el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos. Con 2.660 metros cuadrados y un presupuesto de 4.300.000 euros, la construcción contiene una gran sala polideportiva y otra polivalente más pequeña, la cual puede utilizarse para albergar eventos no deportivos. Unidos por un podio, los dos volúmenes se giran entre sí para poder ubicar el mayor de ellos dirección norte-sur, perpendicular al acceso central. Con esta operación se consigue un menor impacto visual, la mayor optimización de la luz natural y abrir un corredor visual desde el acceso hasta el bosque trasero. El cerramiento de la sala principal se resuelve mediante superficies de policarbonato traslúcido para evitar deslumbramientos, y paneles perforados de fibras de madera de densidad media para mejorar la acústica interior. En cuanto a sus materiales, predomina el hormigón visto, los paños de vidrio de suelo a techo y las instalaciones integradas tras un falso techo de acero galvanizado. En el pabellón polivalente, los suelos de madera de roble se extienden sobre las paredes hasta el comienzo de la superficie pintada de color verde oscuro.
