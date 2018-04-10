Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
10/04/2018

Rieuldorang Atelier, Manhwaricano House in Ulju (South Korea)

  
Rieuldorang Atelier, la firma de Busan liderada por Kim Seongyoul, recibió el encargo de construir una vivienda unifamiliar en un entorno rural de Manhwa-ri, en el condado de Ulju, al sureste de Corea del Sur. El diseño busca la belleza de las formas geométricas simples, y convertir lo ordinario en extraordinario. Para ello, el trazo infantil de una casa, con líneas sencillas, es horadado en un prisma regular generando un pórtico. Desde esta forma en negativo de una cubierta a dos aguas se accede a las estancias, organizadas alrededor de patios. Las visiones transversales por el interior del paralelepípedo complejizan el espacio y, junto con las vistas seleccionadas hacia el exterior, se consigue una fortificación privada a la vez que permeable.
