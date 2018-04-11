Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Steven Holl wins the Competition design for the New Angers Collectors Museum and hotel (France)

  
La firma neoyorquina Steven Holl Architects ha ganado el concurso para construir Le Musée des Collectionneurs y un hotel adyacente en el centro de la ciudad de Angers, en la región Países del Loira al noroeste de Francia. A orillas del río Maine, el nuevo museo de 4.742 metros cuadrados forma un triángulo cultural junto al teatro Le Quai y al castillo de Angers, construido por el Rey Luis IX a principios del siglo XIII. Inspirados en esta fortaleza, los volúmenes curvilíneos hormigón blanco y titanio definen el museo, mientras el edificio lineal del hotel evoca en su fachada, vidriada y translúcida, el Tapiz del Apocalipsis del siglo XIV expuesto en el Chateau d'Angers. Entre el museo y el hotel se sitúa un jardín público de esculturas. Una serie de caminos, que unifican el jardín al tiempo que conectan la ciudad con el río, discurren sobre la extensa lámina de agua reciclada que cubre toda la base del conjunto rememorando la historia del solar que una vez fue parte del río. 
