Tuesday, April 03, 2018
03/04/2018

Norman Foster, capilla del Vaticano para la Bienal de Venecia 2018

 
Por primera vez en su historia, la Bienal de Arquitectura de Venecia, cuya próxima edición se celebrará del 26 de mayo al 25 de noviembre, contará con la participación de la Ciudad del Vaticano. Comisariado por Francesco Dal Co, el Pabellón de la Santa Sede está compuesto por once construcciones efímeras. La isla veneciana de San Giorgio Maggiore albergará el Pabellón Asplund diseñado por Map Studio y diez capillas proyectadas por Andrew Berman, Francesco Cellini, Javier Corvalán, Flores & Prats, Teronobu Fujimori, Sean Godsell, Carla Juaçaba, Eduardo Souto de Moura, Smiljan Radic y Norman Foster. El diseño de este último está basado en tres cruces simbólicas, que se transforman en una estructura de tensegridad y están envueltas por una celosía de madera. 
