Thursday, April 05, 2018
Carla Juaçaba, capilla del Vaticano para la Bienal de Venecia 2018

 
La brasileña Carla Juaçaba proyecta una de las diez capillas para el primer Pabellón de la Santa Sede en la Bienal de Arquitectura de Venecia, comisariado por Francesco Dal Co. Estas construcciones se inspiran en la Capilla del Cementerio del Bosque en Estocolmo, obra del sueco Erik Gunnar Asplund finalizada en 1920, la cual está definida por una cubierta triangular soportada por esbeltas columnas. La secuencia de templos se levantará en un entorno boscoso de la isla veneciana de San Giorgio Maggiore. La intervención de Juaçaba está basada en una estructura de barras de acero de 8 metros de largo y una sección de 12 x 12 centímetros, que se ensambla formando dos cruces perpendiculares entre sí, una con función de banco, y otra como hito silencioso. Andrew Berman, Francesco Cellini, Javier Corvalán, Flores & Prats, Norman Foster, Teronobu Fujimori, Sean Godsell, Eduardo Souto de Moura y Smiljan Radic firman las otras nueve capillas del Vaticano para la 16ª edición de la bienal, que tendrá lugar del 26 de mayo al 25 de noviembre. 
