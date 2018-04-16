17/04/2018 Sou Fujimoto, Resort-Spa in Pézenas (France)

Sou Fujimoto Architects

El balneario de Pézenas, proyectado por el arquitecto japonés Sou Fujimoto, establece un vínculo físico y figurativo a través del agua y la piedra con el corazón de esta localidad francesa de la región de Occitania. El proyecto concebido como un espacio de carácter mineral con paseos contemplativos, nace de la combinación de dos inspiraciones. Por un lado, la traslación desde Japón al sur de Francia de la simplicidad, la relación con la naturaleza y la apertura de los Onsen, las aguas y baños termales de origen volcánico que se encuentran en Japón. Por otro, el carácter natural y mineral de las estrechas callejuelas de la antigua ciudad de Pézenas. Así, una espectacular cúpula perforada invertida se coloca a lo largo del río Peyne. El agua, elemento principal del spa, toma presencia en todos los lugares del conjunto, desde la entrada del solar, hasta las construcciones sutilmente renovadas existentes y el propio spa. La zona de baño se sitúa en el centro del conjunto, limitando las vistas al exterior e intensificando de este modo la relación con el cielo y los pequeños espacios reservados a la naturaleza. Por último, The 'Village', el hotel, utiliza como referencia los atajos y las antiguas callejuelas estrechas de Pézenas, y los transforma en caminos materializados con piedra caliza local e interrumpidos por patios que ofrecen distintos ambientes y estados de relajación.

