Aires Mateus, Architecture School in Tournai (Belgium)

Built between two old industrial brick buildings, the new architecture school of the Belgian municipality of Tournai occupies the interior of a block in the city center, and is laid out in such a way that it continues the street alignment established by the preexisting constructions, serving to clarify the urban space. The project involves refurbishing the two side hangars to accommodate classrooms and a library, and repurposing an old hospital for administrative functions. All the spaces of the school are connected, both horizontally and vertically, by the new volume, the geometry of which emerges at the rear without coming in contact with the buildings flanking it. The enclosure, exact and bold, is executed with exposed concrete, and the abstract character of the facades extends to the interior, which is rendered with the same material. Inside unfolds the more public part of the program: an auditorium and a large foyer.