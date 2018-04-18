18/04/2018 Lacaton & Vassal, transformation of 530 dwellings in Bordeaux (France) Photos: Philippe Ruault

The housing crisis of the 1960s led to the construction in the northen part of the city of Bordeaux of the Cité du Grand Parc, a large-scale urban project that addressed the growing demand for dwellings in the aftermath of World War II. Now, in the framework of a comprehensive plan for renewal, the transformation of 530 of the 4,000 living units existing in the area is a response to the problem in reverse: the gradual depopulation of the neighborhood on account of conditions of comfort rendered obsolete.



The intervention, which modifies three of the linear blocks providing social housing, refrains from interfering with the buildings’ original structural elements. The philosophy of preserving all exploitable features of the constructions in question has to do with a certain commitment to sustainability, but it also facilitates adapting an ambitious project to a limited budget. In this manner, through two simultaneous operations – extension and addition – the useful floor area of each apartment increases with a screen of usable garden balconies, which gives every home a private exterior space that faces south. The arrangement of these winter gardens has a positive bearing on the thermal performance of the enclosure of the blocks, as do the quality of the materials introduced in the process and the insulation of the rear facades. The galleries that form the new appearance of the buildings’ facades are 3.8 meters deep, broad enough

to provide additional useful and comfortable spaces in the renovated apartment units. At the Service of Life Luis Fernández-Galiano Life is Periphery Luis Fernández-Galiano

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.