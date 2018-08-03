(empty) Friday, August 03, 2018 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 06/08/2018 Robbrecht & Daem´s Anthology



This anthology on Robbrecht en Daem is superlative. It weights and takes up space like a brick, but is complex like a city. Everything in it is organized by means of a mathematical series until it takes on its physical dimensions. 63 projects are organized in 11 categories, with 9 buildings highlighted. Texts and drawings are exquisetely edited, with black and white predominating



Both born in 1950, Robbrecht and Daem set up practice in 1975. The first project to appear in the book - not the oldest - is a tiny puppet theater (2015), under "Elemental Architecture". It is a search for origins that leads back to Laugier´s primitive hut, evoked by the pitched roofs of the market and square in Ghent, but also to Semper´s textile architecture (Rubens Square, Knokke). These references are complemented by a dialogue with the Belgian masters Van de Velde and Horta, as well as with the art world, whether designing galleries or organizing urban spaces with Cristina Iglesias. Among their most ambitious projects are the concert hall in Bruges and the Flemish TV/radio company VTR.



The last project featured is neither the most recent nor the largest, but it is perhaps the most poetic: the House Where It´s Always Raining (Barcelona, 1992), a collaboration with another Spanish artist, Juan Muñoz. Architecture and art are woven together, creating concepts and diluting boundaries between authors and cities.



Maarten Can Den Driessche (ed.)

Robbrecht en Daem

Mercatorfonds, Bruselas, 2017

218 pages



Arquitectura Viva 202 Josean Ruiz EsquírozThis anthology on Robbrecht en Daem is superlative. It weights and takes up space like a brick, but is complex like a city. Everything in it is organized by means of a mathematical series until it takes on its physical dimensions. 63 projects are organized in 11 categories, with 9 buildings highlighted. Texts and drawings are exquisetely edited, with black and white predominatingBoth born in 1950, Robbrecht and Daem set up practice in 1975. The first project to appear in the book - not the oldest - is a tiny puppet theater (2015), under "Elemental Architecture". It is a search for origins that leads back to Laugier´s primitive hut, evoked by the pitched roofs of the market and square in Ghent, but also to Semper´s textile architecture (Rubens Square, Knokke). These references are complemented by a dialogue with the Belgian masters Van de Velde and Horta, as well as with the art world, whether designing galleries or organizing urban spaces with Cristina Iglesias. Among their most ambitious projects are the concert hall in Bruges and the Flemish TV/radio company VTR.The last project featured is neither the most recent nor the largest, but it is perhaps the most poetic: the House Where It´s Always Raining (Barcelona, 1992), a collaboration with another Spanish artist, Juan Muñoz. Architecture and art are woven together, creating concepts and diluting boundaries between authors and cities.Maarten Can Den Driessche (ed.)Mercatorfonds, Bruselas, 2017218 pages AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.