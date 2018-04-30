LAN architecture, refurbishment of 709 dwellings in Lormont (France)

Photos: Julien Lanoo



Abuse of undefined spaces – terrains vagues which debilitate urban life and marginalize the outskirts – is one of the negative consequences of modern planning. The purpose of this refurbishment of 709 dwellings in three towers and five blocks located in Génicart, a neighborhood outside the Nouvelle-Aquitaine commune of Lormont, was to remedy such lack of definition by densifying the existing program and incorporating new private uses. The intervention carried out on the facades to increase the floor area of the units and improve them in construction, energy, and aesthetic terms forms the image of the project, although the lion’s share corresponds, on the one hand, to the intervention on the actual program and the restructuring of the public spaces, such as the plazas, parks, and playgrounds, and on the other hand to the creation of a large parking garage that has made it possible to free up ground space from bondage to the car. All this to make the most of the very modernly ample space around which the buildings are arranged. Life is Periphery Luis Fernández-Galiano Lacaton & Vassal, transformation of 530 dwellings in Bordeaux (France)