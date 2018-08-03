Arquitectura Viva
Guarnieri & Mascazzini, Six housing units in Sesto San Giovanni (Italy)

  
The dwellings are located on the outskirts of the Italian city of Sesto San Giovanni, on a plot where a barn used to stand. The rubble left after pulling down the original farm building hasbeen reused in the construction of the new structure, placing copper mesh gabions along the walls of the facade and using demolition debris as filler material. This operation, aside from making the most of all the resources at hand, manages to give the complex a unified external image. To achieve this, the rainwater collection systems are concealed behind the facade walls, and the windows between the volumes are covered with aluminum frames. The set of single-family row houses, the design of which aims to apply this ecological spirit to all the different aspects of the proposal, have no chimneys and do not emit residues: climate control is achieved by means of an underfloor heating system using a heat pump. 
