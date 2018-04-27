Arquitectura Viva
Friday, April 27, 2018
27/04/2018

Unsangdong Architects, Hannae Forest of Wisdom, Seoul, South Korea

 
En el barrio de Hannae del distrito Nowon de la capital surcoreana, junto a un parque que recorre la orilla del río Jungrang, se levanta la pequeña biblioteca diseñada por el estudio local Unsangdong Architects, liderado por Yoon Gyoo Jang y Changhoon Shin. La dotación pública conecta cultura y naturaleza en un área residencial de alta densidad. El edificio está compuesto por una sucesión de cubiertas metálicas a dos aguas. Cada una de las pastillas, tangente a la siguiente, deja descubierto parte de los testeros que se utilizan como lucernario. De esta forma, y junto con la luz que entra desde los dos patios interiores, se consigue que una planta cuadrada de 330 metros cuadrados con espacios bien iluminados y ventilados. La distribución de la biblioteca se realiza por medio de las estanterías de madera, cuya modulación se extiende por los techos inclinados de modo decorativo. Estos estantes organizan el espacio y tienen función estructural al mismo tiempo.
