Arquitectura Viva
Monday, April 23, 2018
23/04/2018

Fujimoto, Laisné y Roussel, Village Vertical en Rosny-sous-Bois (Francia)

  
La firma japonesa de Sou Fujimoto y los estudios franceses de Nicolas Laisné y Dimitri Roussel han realizado la propuesta ganadora del concurso internacional para construir un desarrollo de uso mixto en Rosny-sous-Bois, a 18 kilómetros del centro de París. Denominado Village Vertical, el conjunto se erige hasta alcanzar 50 metros de altura y cuenta con una estructura de madera de 120 de longitud. La superficie total de 28.200 metros cuadrados incluye 5.300 para oficinas, 17.000 para uso residencial —5.000 de los cuales serán viviendas sociales— y 6.000 para espacios comunes, distribuidos en la planta baja y la cubierta, que albergan una guardería, centros comunitarios e instalaciones deportivas. La gran pieza escalonada con fachadas de vidrio, delgadas columnas blancas y numerosas terrazas está ritmada con la incorporación de vegetación.
