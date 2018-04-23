23/04/2018 Fujimoto, Laisné y Roussel, Village Vertical en Rosny-sous-Bois (Francia) © Sou Fujimoto, Nicolas Laisné, Dimitri Roussel

© Sou Fujimoto, Nicolas Laisné, Dimitri Roussel

© Sou Fujimoto, Nicolas Laisné, Dimitri Roussel

© Sou Fujimoto, Nicolas Laisné, Dimitri Roussel

© Sou Fujimoto, Nicolas Laisné, Dimitri Roussel

© Sou Fujimoto, Nicolas Laisné, Dimitri Roussel

© Sou Fujimoto, Nicolas Laisné, Dimitri Roussel

© Sou Fujimoto, Nicolas Laisné, Dimitri Roussel

© Sou Fujimoto, Nicolas Laisné, Dimitri Roussel

La firma japonesa de Sou Fujimoto y los estudios franceses de Nicolas Laisné y Dimitri Roussel han realizado la propuesta ganadora del concurso internacional para construir un desarrollo de uso mixto en Rosny-sous-Bois, a 18 kilómetros del centro de París. Denominado Village Vertical, el conjunto se erige hasta alcanzar 50 metros de altura y cuenta con una estructura de madera de 120 de longitud. La superficie total de 28.200 metros cuadrados incluye 5.300 para oficinas, 17.000 para uso residencial —5.000 de los cuales serán viviendas sociales— y 6.000 para espacios comunes, distribuidos en la planta baja y la cubierta, que albergan una guardería, centros comunitarios e instalaciones deportivas. La gran pieza escalonada con fachadas de vidrio, delgadas columnas blancas y numerosas terrazas está ritmada con la incorporación de vegetación. École Polytechnique Learning Center in Paris-Saclay

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.