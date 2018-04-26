26/04/2018 IDOM, Bambey University, Dakar (Senegal)

+ Zoom Photos: Francesco Pinton A 120 kilómetros al oeste de Dakar, la capital senegalesa, se encuentra la ciudad de Bambey que, con escasas infraestructuras urbanas y servicios, cuenta con cerca de 20.000 habitantes cuyas principales fuentes de ingresos son el cultivo de cacahuete y la ganadería. Javier Pérez Uribarri y Federico Pardos Auber, de la compañía española de ingeniería y arquitectura IDOM, diseñan un edificio aulario constructivamente sencillo y repetitivo que busca protegerse del clima extremo de la zona de Sahel —con alternancia de periodos largos muy secos y lluvias torrenciales— en un campus universitario donde la escasez de recursos se manifiesta en la falta de red de saneamiento y suministro continuo de agua potable o electricidad. Con una superficie construida de 7.533 metros cuadrados, el edificio incluye, además de las aulas, un anfiteatro con capacidad para 500 personas, laboratorios y despachos para el profesorado. Se diseña desde la sección, dotándolo de una cubierta doble inclinada con panel sándwich de chapa y aislamiento, en el plano superior, y un falso techo de fibras mineralizadas en el interior. Al sur, la cubierta se extiende 10 metros de largo protegiendo un amplio espacio exterior del sol. En este lado, la doble fachada está compuesta por bloques de perforaciones triangulares; unas 20.000 piezas de hormigón realizadas in situ de manera artesanal por mano de obra local no cualificada. En el intersticio de las dos pieles se planta un jardín de citronelas que evita la entrada de mosquitos portadores de malaria. Finalmente, para resolver el problema de ausencia de redes de saneamiento, se incorporan unas balsas de infiltración que recogen el agua de lluvia, así como una depuradora de fangos activados para las aguas residuales. ACXT-Idom, new Athletic Club de Bilbao stadium Toshiko Mori’s Thread building opens in Senegal

